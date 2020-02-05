Hollywood screen legend Kirk Douglas died Wednesday, the actor’s family stated.

The father of fellow star Michael Douglas was 103.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard of us all to aspire to,” Michael Douglas said in a statement to People magazine.

The elder Mr. Douglas had been in poor health since a 1996 stroke, but he had reportedly regained much of his faculties in recent years.

Born Issur Danielovitch, Mr. Douglas shot to fame in the late-1940s, thanks largely to his Oscar-nominated turn as a anti-hero boxer in “Champion.”

He was nominated as Best Actor for two other Oscars in the 1950s — the behind-the-scenes film-making movie “The Bad and the Beautiful” and as painter Vincent Van Gogh in “Lust for Life.”

He received an honorary Oscar in 1996 for his career and accepted it not long after the stroke.

“They are proud of the old man,” he told the Los Angeles audience that night. “Proud to be part of Hollywood for 50 years.”

In the 1950s, he began producing films, sometimes using his status as a star to get unknown talent and difficult projects made.

