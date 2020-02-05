Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican, announced Wednesday he will vote to convict President Trump of the impeachment charges lobbed by House Democrats in the impeachment trial.

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust. What he did was not perfect,” Mr. Romney said on the chamber floor just hours before the scheduled vote.

The Utah Republican said the charges were serious and as a man of faith, he said the impeachment vote was one of the toughest decisions he has had to make.

“What he did was not perfect. No it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values,” he said.

Mr. Trump is expected to be acquitted with just one of the 53 Republican members breaking with their party. It’s unclear if any Democrats will vote to acquit Mr. Trump, siding with the majority of the Republicans.

House Democrats voted by party-line to impeach Mr. Trump on Dec. 18 on two articles.

The first accuses him of abuse of power stemming from a July phone call with the Ukrainian president where Mr. Trump requested a corruption probe into a political rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, and Democrats’ activities in 2016, while withholding financial aid to Ukraine.

A second article accuses the president of obstruction of Congress for claiming immunity from the House’s probe and blocking witnesses and documents Democrats sought.

No Republicans voted for the articles in the House, marking the first time the impeachment of a president happened on a purely partisan basis. A few House Democrats actually broke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, voting against impeachment.

