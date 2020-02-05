MANCHESTER, N.H. — A daily tracking poll shows ex-Mayor Pete Buttigieg surging, with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren fading in the Granite State’s Democratic presidential primary race.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont remained the front-runner, taking 24% of the vote in the Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll that was released Wednesday.

Mr. Buttigieg, Ms. Warren and Mr. Biden made the big movements in the tracking poll that was conducted the day after the chaotic Iowa caucuses failed to produce final results.

Mr. Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, came out of Iowa running strong, and partial results released at 5 p.m. Wednesday showed him in the lead in the caucuses.

In the tracking poll, he climbed into a second-place tie with Mr. Biden at 15% in New Hampshire.

He was up from 11% and fourth place in the previous day’s tracking poll. Mr. Biden was down from 18% and second place a day earlier.

Ms. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, trailed them in the new poll with 10%, down from a 13% third-place finish in the earlier poll.

