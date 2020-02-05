Anti-Trump protesters are planning more than 270 “Reject the Cover-Up” rallies for Wednesday evening after the U.S. Senate’s likely vote to acquit President Trump in the impeachment trial.

The demonstrations are being organized by a large coalition of left-leaning groups including Common Cause, Greenpeace, billionaire Tom Steyer’s Need to Impeach, People for the American Way, Sierra Club and many others.

The groups say the rallies are intended to hold Mr. Trump and Republican lawmakers “accountable for betraying the American people and the Constitution,” once the anticipated vote to acquit the president occurs.

“Protesters will send a clear message to Trump and to GOP senators: Any ‘acquittal’ made after blocking key evidence is not an exoneration — it’s a cover-up,” the groups said in a statement to reporters.

A “Reject the Cover-Up” rally on Capitol Hill is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to attract several lawmakers, including those who boycotted Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Headliners for Wednesday’s protest include Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts Democrat who boycotted the address, and Evan McMullin, a Never Trump independent 2016 presidential candidate.

Organizers for the protests say they anticipate other lawmakers will attend, and say they have invited Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and the House Impeachment managers. The organizers estimate that “hundreds of thousands” of protesters will attend their events nationwide.

On Dec. 18, the House impeached Mr. Trump on two articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. It would take two-thirds of the senators to convict and remove the president, which is unlikely in the Republican-held Senate.

