Orange County in California is seeing a recidivism rate of more than 25% for illegal immigrants it has released under the state’s sanctuary law, according to new data the sheriff’s department released and ICE highlighted this week.

Migrants who were released then rearrested for new crimes had charges of rape, domestic violence, DUI and child sex offenses.

In 2019, Orange County said it got requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to turn over 1,507 inmates. It did release 492 of them to ICE after they’d completed their sentences, but 1,105 were put back on the streets under the terms of the state’s sanctuary law, known as SB54.

Of those 1,105, the sheriff’s department said 238 were already rearrested on new charges in Orange County alone.

That works out to a recidivism rate of 23% in just that year.

That doesn’t include charges they may have incurred in other jurisdictions.

“The two-year social science experiment with sanctuary laws must end,” said Don Barnes, Orange County Sheriff-Coroner.

President Trump highlighted the dangers of sanctuary cities in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, pointing to murders in New York and California he said would not have happened if local authorities had turned over criminals to ICE.

Immigrant-rights advocates complained that the president was politicizing the issue.

They argue that immigrants are less likely to report crimes to police that cooperate with ICE, hurting public safety in the long run.

Sanctuary jurisdictions vary greatly.

Some do cooperate on releasing migrants with serious criminal convictions who have completed their sentences. Others refuse all communication.

ICE says even an illegal immigrant who has been charged with a crime but not yet convicted is still a target for deportation, given his or her illegal status in the U.S., and once arrested for some criminal offense should become a priority for deportation.

Facing resistance from a growing number of sanctuaries, and with little prospect that Congress will take action to pressure the communities to cooperate, ICE last month said it was tapping a new tool.

The agency issued subpoenas to New York City demanding information on key target illegal immigrants.

One of those was Martin Estrada-Barela, who was arrested in January 2019 on charges of attempted rape, unlawful imprisonment and attempted assault. ICE had asked New York to turn him over when he was released, but the city defied that request and instead put him back on the streets in February 2019.

ICE served a subpoena two weeks ago demanding New York reveal whatever information it had on the migrant’s whereabouts, but the city didn’t comply.

ICE officers tracked the man down in the Bronx on Jan. 31 and arrested him anyway.

Thomas R. Decker, head of ICE’s deportation operations in New York, said he could have been nabbed earlier had the city cooperated.

“It’s a clear signal that they place the criminal alien above law-abiding residents,” he said.

