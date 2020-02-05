CONCORD, N.H. — A student enrolled at an alternative high school in Concord, New Hampshire, died by suicide at the school, officials said Wednesday.

Police quickly responded to the Second Start program. Students were released to their families and a crisis team and counselors gathered to offer their support, Interim Superintendent Frank Bass said.

“We are shocked and saddened beyond words,” Second Start said in a statement. “We will face the coming days by supporting each other and we will have counselors available for our students and staff.”

The Concord district and others contract with the Second Start program.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.