CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire said she will support both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

In a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, Shaheen, a Democrat, said Trump went to great lengths to try and force the Ukrainian president to help smear Joe Biden, and the scheme included the withholding of military aid and a meeting at the White House with the Ukrainian president.

Shaheen said she believes the evidence clearly shows that Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress.

“As a senator, I never imagined I would have to participate in an impeachment trial of a sitting president,” Shaheen said. “These proceedings cause strain and division, not just here in Congress, but across the country. I would much prefer that Congress be engaged in the critical bipartisan work that’s needed on important issues - things that can improve lives across this country and move our nation forward.”

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, planned to give a speech on her vote Wednesday.

The Senate has so far been cleaving neatly along party lines in advance of Wednesday’s virtually certain votes to acquit Trump on the impeachment charges.

