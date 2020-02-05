Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will vote to convict President Trump, according to a new report.

The Arizona Republic first reported that the moderate Democrat will approve both articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — against the president.

“The facts are clear; security aid was withheld from Ukraine in an attempt to benefit the president’s political campaign. While White House attorneys claim this behavior is not serious, it is dangerous to the fundamental principles of American democracy to use the power of the federal government for personal or political gain,” the senator’s statement said.

Hailing from a swing state, Ms. Sinema was one of the last two Democrats that could have potentially voted to acquit Mr. Trump.

