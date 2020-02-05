House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has started a trend that’s ripping through Washington.

Shortly after President Trump was acquitted Wednesday of the two impeachment counts Mrs. Pelosi sent to the Senate, Sen. Thom Tillis, North Carolina Republican, posted a brief 16-second video showing himself tearing apart pages from the articles of impeachment.

“Two can play this game, @SpeakerPelosi. Glad to finally put impeachment in the rear view mirror so we can get back to work for the people of North Carolina,” Mr. Tillis wrote on the Twitter post containing the video, which was itself wordless.

Two can play this game, @SpeakerPelosi. Glad to finally put impeachment in the rear view mirror so we can get back to work for the people of North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/YHXbIYxQ3A — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) February 5, 2020

The previous night, immediately after Mr. Trump completed his State of the Union speech, Mrs. Pelosi had made great show of ripping her copy of the president’s speech.

By 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mr. Tillis’s video had been played almost 235,000 times, been retweeted almost 8,000 times and received almost 20,000 “Like” reactions.

Mr. Tillis is up for re-election in November and one of the Democrats’ prime targets to pick up a Senate seat.

“Please help us keep North Carolina RED this November so we can keep our Republican Senate Majority and re-elect President @realDonaldTrump,” Mr. Tillis wrote in a separate Twitter post linked to the message containing the video.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.