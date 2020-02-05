President Trump hosted Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido at the White House Wednesday as administration officials promised tougher U.S. sanctions aimed at forcing President Nicolas Maduro from office.

Mr. Trump treated Mr. Guaido with some of the White House ceremonial honors afforded foreign heads of state, with soldiers holding flags as they lined the driveway of the South Lawn for Mr. Guaido’s arrival. The U.S. and nearly 60 other nations recognize Mr. Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela, after determining that Maduro’s election in 2018 was illegitimate.

The two men posed for photographs and walked along the White House colonnade to the Oval Office for a meeting. But Mr. Trump canceled a scheduled joint appearance with journalists without explanation; the cancellation came moments after Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah became the first GOP lawmaker to announce he would vote to convict Mr. Trump in his impeachment trial.

The Oval Office meeting was long sought by Mr. Guaido, who has been on a two-week tour outside Venezuela seeking more support to oust Maduro. He was a surprise guest of Mr. Trump at the State of the Union address on Tuesday night, when the president called Mr. Guiado the “true and legitimate” leader of Venezuela.

Mr. President, please take this message back to your homeland,” Trump said to Guaidó during the speech. “All Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom.”

Mr. Guiado also met earlier Wednesday with Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Republican Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio.

The White House said Mr. Guaido’s visit is an “opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to the people of Venezuela.” The leaders planned to discuss how the U.S. can work with Mr. Guaidó to “expedite a democratic transition in Venezuela that will end the ongoing crisis,” the White House said.

Maduro has remained in power despite temporary mass protests and a crumbling economy, and has received support from Russia, Cuba and China.

Robert O’Brien, the White House national security adviser, called on Russia, China and Cuba to end their support for Maduro. He said Maduro lacks his people’s support and is “exercising tyranny” over them.

“We call on the Chinese, the Russians and the Cubans to knock it off and to get out of Venezuela and let the Venezuelans control their own destiny,” Mr. O’Brien told a group of ambassadors to the U.S. on Wednesday.

The White House said the U.S. will continue to work with other countries in the region to “confront the illegitimate dictatorship in Venezuela” and ensure a “democratic and prosperous” future for the Venezuelan people.

A senior administration official said Wednesday that the administration is “sending a signal to extra-continental actors that the United States will remain and should remain the partner of choice in the Western Hemisphere.”

“We are a part of this neighborhood. We are leaders here,” the official said. “We believe that we share principles and values with our neighbors in our neighborhood. And these extra-continental actors — whether it’s the Russians, the Chinese, and through their proxies in Cuba and others — are subverting those values and those principles.”

The official said the U.S. has imposed about half of the sanctions and other tools available to pressure the Maduro regime, and that more is to come soon.

“There’s a lot of tools and a lot of targets at our disposal, and we plan to use as many of them as necessary in order to fulfill our goal of an end to this dictatorship and a democratic transition in Venezuela,” the official said. “You will see some impactful measures within the next 30 days, which will be very important and further crippling on the regime.”

He added, “We all know Nicolás Maduro is not governing Venezuela. Nicolás Maduro is surviving day by day.”

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

