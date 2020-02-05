The World Health Organization pleaded Wednesday for $675 million to combat the new virus from China over the next three months, saying countries that are able to give must realize that things will get worse unless leaders pool their funds.

“Invest today or pay more later,” WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said.

Mr. Ghebreyesus said $60 million would fund WHO operations, while the rest would go directly to the countries that are “especially at risk and who need our support” in fighting the coronavirus that’s been traced back to a live-animal market in Wuhan, China.

The virus, which may cause severe pneumonia and acute respiratory distress, has infected more than 24,000 people and killed nearly 500 people in mainland China. Cases outside of China are approaching 200 and spread across more than 20 countries, though infections are still centered on the Hubei province of China.

“Doing our best at the epicenter slows the spread of the virus,” Mr. Ghebreyesus said.

The Trump administration said Wednesday it is evacuating “several planes” of passengers from Wuhan to Travis Air Force Base in Sacramento, California,

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio and Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska.

It was not immediately clear if the passengers were U.S. citizens, or if they were government personnel or civilians that had traveled in Wuhan.

The passengers will be screened and evaluated “every step of the way” and quarantined for 14 days from the start of their flights, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Medical care will be readily available at the first onset of symptoms, if needed,” the CDC said. “CDC is committed to protecting the health and safety of Americans. We continue to believe the immediate risk of coronavirus exposure to the general public is low, however, CDC is undertaking these measures to help keep that risk low.”

Meanwhile, WHO said it is tapping $9 million U.S. dollars from its contingency funds for emergencies and sending 500,000 masks and 40,000 respirators to 24 countries dealing with the virus.

“This is not a time for fear, this is not a time for panic,” Mr. Ghebreyesus said. “It’s a time for rational, evidence-based action and investment, while we still have a window of opportunity to bring this outbreak under control.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.