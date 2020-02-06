FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) - A North Fond du Lac man has been sentenced to one year in jail for causing a crash that killed a Neenah man and his 8-year-old son.

Travis Wollersheim was convicted last year of two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

Wollersheim crashed into the back of the victims’ car that had slowed in a construction zone on Interstate 41 and pushed it into the back of a semi that was stopped in traffic.

David Button, 26, and his son, Joseph, were killed. Button’s wife, Alysha, was injured.

WLUK-TV reports Judge Dale English on Wednesday also placed Wollersheim on probation for three years and ordered him to perform 120 hours of community service, including some presentations to driver’s education classes.

A witness who had been traveling behind Wollersheim’s SUV said Wollersheim “collided full speed into the back of the car,” according to court records. Wisconsin State Patrol estimated his speed at about 70 mph.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.