PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) - Four men have been indicted on weapons charges in the fatal shooting at New Jersey high school football game.

The men were indicted Tuesday on unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons in the shooting at a Pleasantville High School football game that left a young boy dead, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

The shooting happened in the stands of a Nov. 15 playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, was also indicted Tuesday on charges that include murder after authorities said he opened fire during the game, striking three people in the bleachers, including 10-year-old Micah Tennant.

Tennat died of his injuries less than a week later.

Prosecutors alleged the four men charged this week left the game, threw the gun out the car window and led police on a chase to Atlantic City, where they were arrested.

Wyatt, the accused gunman, was captured on the football field moments after the shooting by a Pleasantville officer who was part of the game’s security detail.

All five men are scheduled to be arraigned later this month in Atlantic County Superior Court.

