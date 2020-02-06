Ten protesters were arrested in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, the day of President Trump’s acquittal vote by the U.S. Senate.

None were arrested from inside the upper chamber when votes were cast.

Throughout the roughly three week trial, a few dozen protesters gathered in protest of the president. Some days, however, there was no presence of advocates during the proceedings.

The sparse reaction is in stark contrast to the fiery confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, where office buildings, hearing rooms, and the Supreme Court, as well as the U.S. Capitol grounds, were stormed with hundreds of dissenters.

When the Senate voted to confirm the justice, after announcements had been made making it clear he would be confirmed, there were still 150 people arrested outside the U.S. Capitol and 14 from inside the Senate chamber.

Some say the lack of protesters during Mr. Trump’s impeachment proceedings could have been due to the outcome of acquittal being recognized from the outset.

