Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Thursday claimed victory in Monday’s Iowa caucuses, touting a “significant” win in the popular vote with nearly all precincts reporting.

Mr. Sanders said that with nearly all precincts reporting, he won about 6,000 more supporters on the “first alignment” of caucusing and ended up about 2,500 in front of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg after the second and final realignment of the night.

“We won a very significant victory in the popular vote,” he told reporters in Manchester, N.H.

He downplayed the significance of the “state delegate equivalent” tally, which the party had emphasized to the media was the most accurate way to report the results from the caucuses.

But Mr. Sanders said that at the end of the day he and Mr. Buttigieg will likely end up winning the same number of delegates to the Democratic National Convention based on the results.

Since Monday evening, Mr. Buttigieg has portrayed the results as a win for him as he held a narrow lead over Mr. Sanders in projected SDEs.

“By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,” Mr. Buttigieg told supporters in Des Moines on Monday.

At a Wednesday fundraiser in New York City, Mr. Buttigieg said: “There is just no question that Monday in Iowa represents an astonishing victory for our vision, for our candidacy and for this country.”

