Sen. Bernard Sanders raised $25 million for his presidential campaign in January, his campaign announced Thursday, a substantial sum that represents the single-best fundraising month for his campaign.

The total is also a better haul than any of his 2020 Democratic presidential rivals posted in any single quarter in 2019.

The Vermont senator received more than 1.3 million donations from more than 648,000 donors in January.

The campaign announced it is increasing staffing in Super Tuesday states and plowing more than $5.5 million in TV and digital ads in eight new states, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado and Tennessee.

It will expand previous buys in California and Texas, two big prizes on the March 3 Super Tuesday slate.

Mr. Sanders had brought in about $34 million in the last three months of 2019 and $25.3 million in the third quarter of last year.

The news of the massive fundraising haul came as Mr. Sanders narrowly trailed Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in the Iowa caucuses in terms of state delegate equivalents with nearly all precincts reporting.

