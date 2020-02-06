U.S. Capitol Police cleared the Rayburn House Office building after investigating a “suspicious substance” near House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff’s office Thursday morning.

The police received a call about the substance around 10:30 am. and cornered off the hallway as they searched the area.

“The USCP conducted a thorough investigation and found no hazards. The incident was cleared at approximately 11:55 a.m.” Eva Malecki, communications director for the U.S. Capitol Police, said in a statement to The Washington Times.

