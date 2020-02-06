Homeland Security will block New York residents from signing up for trusted traveler programs, retaliating against the state for a new law that grants driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants, and prevents immigration officials from accessing the state’s motor vehicle databases.

Department officials said without access to those databases they no longer have assurances of who people are, so they can’t allow them into the traveler programs, which provide expedited access for those approved at airports and border crossings.

Homeland Security officials have been engaged in an escalating war of wills with New York, where Democratic officials have moved to cut off cooperation with immigration authorities and to promote the ability of illegal immigrants to live and work.

A new law last year, which grants driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants, was the latest step. That law also kicks Homeland Security out of the state’s databases.

Officials said that’s a problem particularly in a border state like New York, where Border Patrol agents often made vehicle stops but can no longer query the state’s records to see who they’re dealing with.

It also means cars being exported from New York could take longer to clear customs, since the data about those vehicles is also now restricted.

The travel industry reacted with horror, accusing the administration of hindering movement.

“Travel should not be politicized,” said Tory Emerson Barnes, an official with the U.S. Travel Association.

