President Trump slammed Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah on Thursday for his “sanctimonious” vote as the lone Republican in favor of convicting Mr. Trump in his impeachment trial.

“Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Read the Transcripts!”

Mr. Romney voted to convict the president for abuse of power, saying Mr. Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine’s military aid were “appalling.”

All other Republican senators voted to acquit the president, with the final vote totals falling far short of the two-thirds necessary to remove the president from office.

Donald Trump Jr. called on Senate Republicans to expel Mr. Romney from their party, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky dismissed that suggestion.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.