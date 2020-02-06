An upbeat and defiant President Trump declared victory over his five-month impeachment ordeal Thursday, saying he “went through hell” and that a similar situation under President Barack Obama would have resulted in arrests.

“We’ve been going through this now for over three years. It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops. It was leakers and liars, this should never happen to another president ever,” Mr. Trump told an East Room stocked with his legal team, congressional GOP allies and Cabinet officials.

“It’s almost like they want to destroy our country,” he said of his Democratic enemies. “We can’t let it happen.”

He praised his own resilience under pressure and, eyeing 2020, pivoted to his record, saying the stock market is booming and take a second victory lap for his State of the Union address earlier in the week.

The president relished the moment, clapping for his supporters like he does at rallies and grinning at key audience members.

The president rambled at times, riffing on Rep. Jim Jordan’s ears and workout routine, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s poker face and the “wack job” who shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise at a baseball practice in 2017.

But he relished the laughs and applause from GOP loyalists, including senators who acquitted him Wednesday. Mr. Trump clapped for them, like he does at campaign rallies, ribbed top Republicans and riffed on FBI “scum” for over an hour.

“We’ve all been through a lot together,” he said.

Mr. Trump recounted his grievances with the Russian-interference probe, calling it “bulls—t,” and said he doesn’t think past presidents would have been able to withstand the scrutiny.

“They wanted to inflict political pain on somebody who had just won an election,” Mr. Trump said.

He said Democrats “are vicious as hell, and they’ll probably come back for more,” though said they should be careful since his poll numbers are looking better.

“I’ve beaten them all my life, and I’ll beat ‘em again if I have to,” Mr. Trump said, singling out House impeachment manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler as an old foe from New York.

Mr. Trump took his victory lap one day after the Senate ruled Mr. Trump “not guilty” of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, rejecting Democrats’ push to remove him over his request for political investigations in Ukraine as he withheld military aid from the country.

The president thanked his family for standing by him and held up a copy of a newspaper that said “Trump acquitted” in large letters.

“It was the only good headline I’ve ever had in The Washington Post,” he said.

Though a predictable outcome, Sen. Mitt Romney made history by becoming the first senator ever to vote to convict a president of his own party.

The Utah Republican joined Democrats in condemning Mr. Trump for abuse of power — though they were still a minority, and Mr. Trump was judged “not guilty” on a 52-48 vote.

Mr. Romney did side with Mr. Trump and fellow Republicans for the obstruction vote, which was defeated 53-47. Both were well shy of the two-thirds needed to convict and oust the president.

“We can say that Mike Lee is by far the most popular senator from the state,” Mr. Trump said, pointing to a seated Mr. Lee, a Republican who voted to acquit the president.

The president said Mr. Romney “can’t stand the fact” that he didn’t run a good enough campaign to beat Mr. Obama in 2012.

Mr. Trump quickly disabused the notion he’d be chastened by the impeachment drive. He continued to insist he did nothing wrong, despite doubts from senators in his own party, and relitigated his case against Hunter Biden, whose business ties in Ukraine during his father’s time in office formed the basis for the impeachment case. Democrats said Mr. Trump sought investigations to damage former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, who’d just launched his 2020 bid and was beating Mr. Trump in many polls.

“My kids could make a fortune, it’s corrupt,” Mr. Trump said.

The president also said the U.S. is a “sucker” that pays far too much for international aid, shoring up another defense he put forward for holding up millions in aid to Ukraine.

He briefly critiqued one of his own aides — Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council employee who listened in on the call and raised concerns about it.

And he brought up former FBI Director James B. Comey multiples times, saying his decision to fire “that sleazebag” was a good one and complained about FBI agents who texted about a possible “insurance policy” against his presidency.

He also fumed over Democratic senators who are running to replace him in November but were allowed to vote against him during the trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell attended the ceremony alongside vocal House supporters such as Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Matt Gaetz of Florida, among others.

The president went out of his way to praise Mr. McConnnell, who resisted attempts to call witnesses during the impeachment trial and faces reelection in Kentucky.

Mr. Trump also took credit for boosting Sen. Josh Hawley in the midterm 2018 campaign, saying it paid off when the Missourian backed the president on TV during impeachment. And he singled out Rep. Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican who’s seeing a fundraising boom after speaking in support of Mr. Trump in the House.

“When she opens that mouth — you were killing them, Elise,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney — who avoided testifying in the impeachment trial — entered the East Room with Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, also attended.

