The news media has rushed to Sen. Mitt Romney’s side after he emerged as the sole Republican who sided with Democrats in their efforts to impeach President Trump. The Utah lawmaker and former presidential hopeful — who choked up upon revealing his renegade decision — is getting lots of press.

But it seems like old times. News organizations like CNN and The Week were referring to Mr. Romney as the “leader of the Republican resistance against Trump” four months ago. The Mitt media is now revisiting this idea. NBC News, in fact, has already declared that Mr. Romney is “the president of the Republican resistance to Donald Trump.”

The press is “gushing” over Mr. Romney and giving him a “hero’s welcome,” says Nicholas Fondacaro, an analyst for Newsbusters.org who continues to track the trend.

It’s also likely that handwringing journalists will reinvent the impeachment narrative to reflect the cultural damage the White House has caused — or words to that effect. Such coverage should last about 24 hours — that is, until interest in the upcoming New Hampshire presidential primary takes center stage.

But that’s how this works in the whirling news cycle. Meanwhile, here’s a brief sampling of what’s out there at the moment.

“Democrats moved to tears over Romney impeachment,” noted The Washington Post while USA Today said that Mr. Romney now faces “awkwardness and ‘abuse’ for defying Trump.”

Vanity Fair proclaimed that “Romney tears Trump a new one” — and added a telling addendum.

“An official rebuke of Trump the likes of which he’s never experienced from the Republican Party was not the only thing Romney had in mind. Instead, he hit up numerous news outlets to spread his message far and wide in a media blitz,” the magazine advised.

Esquire predicted Mr. Romney “will pay the price” for his dissent while CNN featured an interview with Sam Donaldson, noting that the veteran newsman now “praises the courage of Mitt Romney.”

And what about the subject of this melodrama?

“I want to be with my colleagues in the Senate. I don’t want to be the skunk at the garden party. I don’t want to have the disdain of Republicans across the country,” Mr. Romney told The New York Times.

Meanwhile, the conservative interest group America Majority Action has launched a “Recall Romney” effort complete with public petition, found at RecallMittRomney.org.

NEW HAMPSHIRE PLANS TO ECLIPSE IOWA

Now that the Iowa caucuses have come and gone to some very mixed reviews, New Hampshire is eagerly awaiting its time in the national spotlight.

New Hampshire’s “first in the nation” presidential primary is a mere 96 hours off, give or take an hour or two — and the officials are raring to go, ready to display their political prowess, not to mention their organizational skills.

The New Hampshire Republican Party, in fact, is now offering snappy red T-shirts which bear the motto “Iowa picks corn, New Hampshire picks presidents.” They are the must-have apparel of choice for President Trump’s upcoming jumbo campaign rally, which takes place in the state Monday. The group is also asking local Republicans to “commit” to voting when the time comes.

“For the past 100 years, New Hampshire’s First in the Nation Primary has proven to be reliable. As Granite Staters, we take our responsibility to conduct the primary in a responsible, reliable, and efficient manner very seriously. That’s how we’ve done it for the past 100 years. This year will be no different,” advises Stephen Stepanek, chairman of the Concord-based organization.

MEANWHILE IN TEXAS

Do you remember the Alamo?

A coalition of Texans want to make sure that their state and the rest of the nation recall the iconic historical site in San Antonio, which was pivotal in state history. This determined group has witnessed how the musical “Hamilton” — soon to be released as a feature film — awakened the public to Alexander Hamilton and Colonial-era history.

They want to go the same route.

“To make sure the rest of America doesn’t forget the Alamo or the story of Texas’ fight for independence, The Tobin Endowment — in partnership with Remember The Alamo Foundation — has put the story of the Alamo and the movement for Texas’ independence to music.

“Very much like the hugely popular musical ‘Hamilton’ — which contemporized the story of America’s struggle for independence, by creating a musical to tell the tale,” noted Texas-based talk radio and author Chris Salcedo, who is also executive director of the Conservative Hispanic Society.

The musical is titled “Remember,” written by W. Blake Winchell and composer Brett Strader, founding artistic director of the Sing for America Foundation. It’s a mighty big deal. The musical features a 100-voice chorus and a 60-piece symphony orchestra, and some clear intent.

“It honors those who gave their lives for Texas. Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston, Davy Crockett, Carlos Espalier, Jim Bowie, and William Barret Travis sought better lives in Texas, a land of liberty, a land of new beginnings, a land of hope,” organizers say, and advise that the Texas-sized show premieres in San Antonio at month’s end.

POLL DU JOUR

• 69% of self-described sports fans enjoy watching “All-Star” games.

• 29% say the NFL Pro Bowl is their favorite such event.

• 22% cite the MLB All-Star Game.

• 20% say the NBA All-Star Game is their favorite; 6% cite the NHL All-Star Game.

• 2% favor the MLS All-Star Game the most; 1% cite the WNBA all-Star Game.

Source: A Morning Consult poll of 1,583 self-identified sports fans conducted Jan. 28-29 and released Wednesday.

