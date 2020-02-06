Lawmakers in the Kansas House are set to vote Friday on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would deny abortion access as a fundamental right.

The state Senate approved the measure last month. If the House also approves it, the proposal will be placed on August’s primary ballot. A simple majority of voters is needed to ratify it.

“The votes are really close,” House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a Republican, said Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Last year, the state Supreme Court declared abortion a “fundamental right,” angering many lawmakers in the Republican-led Legislature.

