Progressive advocacy group MoveOn’s “opening salvo” in 2020 election-year politics aims to leverage the Senate’s vote to acquit President Trump against three GOP lawmakers running for reelection.

The group’s “Vote Them Out” campaign’s first television ad buys target Sens. Susan Collins in Portland, Maine, Cory Gardner in Denver and Martha McSally in Phoenix. The 30-second spot labels the trio of Republicans who voted to acquit Mr. Trump as “complicit in Trump’s crimes.”

“Republicans in Congress are knowing and willing accomplices in Donald Trump’s efforts to solicit foreign interference in our elections,” Rahna Epting, MoveOn political action executive director, said in a statement. “Trump is corrupt and Republican Senators are complicit in his corruption. We will mobilize to vote them out, and that starts with this ad campaign and grassroots accountability work.”

MoveOn said it intends to announce it larger 2020 election efforts later this week, but its “Vote Them Out” campaign is far from the only anti-Trump ad campaign targeting Republicans over impeachment politics.

The Progressive Turnout Project, which previously announced a $400,000 ad campaign against five GOP senators, said it was extending its ad buy and adding Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, to its specific targets. Previous ads have run against Ms. Collins, Mr. Gardner, Ms. McSally, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

