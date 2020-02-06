House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended Sen. Mitt Romney after President Trump made veiled swipes at both at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

At her weekly press conference, Mrs. Pelosi said the president acted inappropriately by criticizing his political foes over impeachment at a bipartisan event.

“I don’t know if the president understands about prayer or the people who do pray,” she said. “I thought what he said about Sen. Romney was particularly without class.”

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Mr. Trump said with Mrs. Pelosi seated near him on the dais. “Nor do I like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when they know that that’s not so.”

It was Mr. Trump’s first public comments since the Senate acquitted him on Wednesday in his impeachment trial. During the impeachment inquiry, Mrs. Pelosi said she has prayed for Mr. Trump.

His comments also appeared to be in reference to Mr. Romney of Utah, who cited his faith on Wednesday when he became the lone GOP senator to vote to convict Mr. Trump.

Mr. Romney was the sole Republican — in both chambers — to support the articles of impeachment against the president. On Wednesday, he voted for the abuse of power charge but against obstruction of Congress.

No Republicans voted for the articles in the House, marking the first time the impeachment of a president happened on a purely partisan basis. A few House Democrats, however, did vote against impeachment.

Mrs. Pelosi praised the Republican senator for breaking ranks.

“God bless him for his courage,” she said.

Mr. Trump was acquitted of both charges on a stark party-line vote Wednesday.

