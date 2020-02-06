President Trump’s reelection campaign tweeted a video Wednesday appearing to show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pre-ripping his State of the Union speech long before her viral moment of tearing it in half at the speech’s conclusion.

The 38-second clip showed the moment Tuesday night when Mr. Trump introduced conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh to present him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In the clip, Mrs. Pelosi is seen behind the president grabbing the speech off the table and then holding it under the table, making a small tearing motion into the right side of the pages. When she places the speech back on the table, a small tear becomes more apparent.

Photos also surfaced showing tiny tears into the middle of the pages, Fox News reported.

“Video confirms Nancy Pelosi ripping up the #SOTU speech was PREMEDITATED,” the Trump campaign tweeted Wednesday evening. “9:49 PM: Pelosi makes small tears to the paper after POTUS mentions ‘new cures for childhood cancer’ and eradicating AIDS. 10:24 PM: Pelosi holds up the already torn paper and finishes ripping it in half.”

In the clip, at the conclusion of the president’s speech, Mrs. Pelosi stands up and tears the speech in half. She later called the speech “dirty” and said ripping it was “the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.”

“Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen,” the White House responded. “The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member’s reunion with his family. That’s her legacy,” the White House tweeted, referencing individuals whom Trump mentioned during his address.

