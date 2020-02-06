New York had to be cut out of trusted traveler programs after the state blocked access to its driver’s databases because key agencies can no longer check on DUI or other serious traffic offense records, Homeland Security officials said Thursday.

The department’s move to shut down applications for Global Entry and the Free and Secure Trade program for New Yorkers has sparked outrage from state Democrats, who say the Trump administration is engaged in partisan retaliation for New York’s sanctuary laws.

But a top Customs and Border Protection official said there are serious operational problems created by the sanctuary laws, and they could not approve any applications without having access to information that’s only available from the state’s databases.

In particular, information on DUIs or other serious traffic offenses is only found in those databases, said Todd Owen, executive assistant commissioner at CBP. He said DUIs and serious traffic issues are disqualifiers for the travel programs, and unless the agency can check that data, it cannot approve someone.

No databases means no checks, ergo no approvals.

“We cannot let people into the program that have not been properly vetted,” he said.

New York’s law, which took effect in December, allows illegal immigrants to get driver’s licenses. And it revoked CBP and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement access to the motor vehicle bureau records.

Mr. Owen said that means programs his agency runs that rely on those records have to be adjusted. That includes Global Entry and the FAST program, which helps speed commercial trucks through the land borders.

He said records like DUI are critical for the Nexus program, which facilitates travel between the U.S. and Canada, since the Canadians have very stringent rules on allowing those with DUI offenses into their country.

Pre-check, which is run by the Transportation Security Administration, another agency in Homeland Security, is not affected, because New York did not cut off TSA’s access.

But New Yorkers who get their Pre Check clearance through Global Entry would be affected, Mr. Owen said.

About 86,000 New Yorkers are currently in the queue with applications to join trusted traveler programs, and about 800,000 are currently approved.

The 86,000 applicants will be rejected and their $100 fees returned. The 800,000 already in the programs won’t lose their status, but won’t be able to renew unless New York restores access to its databases, Mr. Owen said.

