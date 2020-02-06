House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore into President Trump Thursday after his State of the Union address and Senate impeachment trial acquittal, accusing him of turning the House of Representatives into a campaign rally.

The California Democrat said Mr. Trump appeared “a little sedated” as he arrived for his address Tuesday night, when he was still under impeachment. While the Senate cleared him of all charges the next day on a virtually party-line vote, Mrs. Pelosi said the House’s actions will stay on his record in history.

“You’re impeached forever … you’re never getting rid of that scar,” she said.

Mrs. Pelosi blasted Mr. Trump’s speech, saying it was “not a State of the Union, that was his state of mind.” She countered a number of claims the president made in his address, particularly his vow to protect preexisting conditions and bragging of the strong economy. She argued Mr. Trump was showboating with how he presented his guests, taking particular offense to awarding conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh a Medal of Freedom in the chamber.

“Do it in your own office,” she said.

But the speaker also had to defend herself for tearing up Mr. Trump’s speech at the end of his address, a move she said was “completely, entirely appropriate” but has fueled Republican ire across the aisle.

She dismissed Mr. Trump snubbing her offer of a handshake at the start of the event, saying “it meant nothing” to her, but said that ripping up the speech was very liberating.

“He shredded the truth in his speech, he’s shredding the Constitution in his conduct, I shredded his ‘state of his mind’ address,” the speaker said.

Mrs. Pelosi also took a swipe at those Republicans for kicking off the president’s speech with chants of “four more years.”

“By the way, a serious breach to start shouting ‘four more years’ on the floor of the House — totally inappropriate,” she said.

