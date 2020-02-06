The chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that Sen. Mitt Romney’s Mormon faith likely isn’t what motivated him to vote to convict President Trump in his impeachment trial.

Marc Short said on Fox Business that the Utah Republican has a history of opposing Mr. Trump politically.

“In 2016, Mitt Romney led the ‘never-Trump‘ campaign,” Mr. Short said. “He questioned whether this president will go after him. At some point, we have to ask the question, who’s not giving forgiveness here.”

Noting that Mr. Romney cited his Mormon faith in his decision, Mr. Short said, “If his Mormon faith led him to want him to convict the president, I don’t know if that is an indictment about [Sen.] Mike Lee’s Mormon faith. I don’t know if he’s implying that Mike Lee didn’t rely upon his prayer to come upon his conclusion for acquittal.”

Mr. Lee, Utah Republican, has said he supports Mr. Romney’s decision although he himself voted to acquit Mr. Trump.

Mr. Short also cited media hypocrisy for celebrating Mr. Romney’s reliance on his faith in the impeachment vote, while the media criticizes lawmakers who rely on their faith to support pro-life policies.

“That is a serious contradiction that we need to come to grips with,” he said.

