SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - A Pierce County deputy was involved in a shooting in Spanaway early Thursday.

KIRO-TV reports the Sheriff’s Department said it happened on Military Road just east of Pacific Avenue.

Officials say a man rolled the car he was driving and then ran away. A police dog tracked and found the suspect. The man was not hit by gunfire and the deputy was not injured, according to authorities.

Military Road was closed at the scene.

