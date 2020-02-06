COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Columbia teenager was shot and killed while he and another person tried to break into a home, police said.

Joseph Valention Taylor, 17, was shot Wednesday evening by someone living at the house, police said in a news release. Taylor died at the scene.

The resident told police Taylor and an unidentified male entered the home and he shot Taylor, KMIZ reported.

Police have not captured the second suspect. No other details will be released as the investigation continues.

Former Cole County Prosecutor Bill Tackett said state law allows property owners to use deadly force if they believe it is necessary to protect themselves or others.

