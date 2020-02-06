A paralysis of analysis hamstrung to the Obama administration’s efforts to effectively respond to Russian hacking the 2016 presidential election, according to a bipartisan report released Thursday by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“The U.S. Government was not well-postured to counter Russian election interference activity with a full range of readily-available policy options,” the panel wrote in the report.

The Obama administration has issued “high-level warnings of potential retaliation,” but the empty threats did little to dissuade Moscow, the lawmakers said. After the warnings, the Kremlin expanded its cyber activity to include “public dissemination of stolen emails, clandestine social media-based influence operations and penetration of state voting infrastructure through Election Day 2016.”

Concerned any action would appear as if the administration was acting politically on behalf of one candidate tempered their response, according to the 54-page report. Administration officials worried that perception would undermine confidence in the election results.

Senators also dinged the Obama administration for viewing Russia’s disinformation campaigns and efforts to penetrate the United State’s election infrastructure as separate threats. The bifurcated approach hindered the administration’s ability to see the complete threat from Russia, the panel said.

The report also found that the administration was also hobbled by political partisanship from lawmakers. It details pushback from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, on issuing a bipartisan statement in 2016 about Russian efforts.

Mr. McConnell reportedly did not trust the intelligence conclusions about Russia’s meddling attempts and warned homeland security advisor Lisa Monaco to “be careful you’re not being used.”

The document is the third installment of what is scheduled to be five volumes of conclusions. The panel launched its investigation in January 2017 and has released two other reports since then.

“After discovering the existence if not the full scope, of Russia’s election interference efforts in late-2016, the Obama Administration struggled to determine the appropriate response,” Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican, said in a statement.

“Frozen by ‘paralysis of analysis,’ hamstrung by constraints both real and perceived, Obama officials debated courses of action without truly taking one,” the statement continued.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the committee’s ranking Democrat, said he hopes the report’s lessons will resonate with lawmakers, national security experts and the American public.

“There were many flaws with the U.S. response to the 2016 attack, but it’s worth noting that many of those were due to problems with our own system —problems that can and should be corrected,” he said. “I am particularly concerned however, that a legitimate fear raised by the Obama Administration — that warning the public of the Russian attack could backfire politically — is still present in our hyper-partisan environment.”

The committee recommended presidents and other candidates should separate themselves from political considerations when handling issues related to foreign election influence.

Lawmakers also called on the executive branch to develop “a range of standing response options that can be rapidly executed” to combat an election attack.—

