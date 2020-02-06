BEIJING (AP) - The Latest on a virus outbreak that began in China (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

China’s official news agency says President Xi Jinping has urged the U.S. to “respond reasonably” to the virus outbreak in a phone call with President Donald Trump.

China’s foreign ministry has previously complained that the U.S. was flying its citizens out of the worst-hit city of Wuhan but not providing any assistance to China.

More generally, China has said other countries, many of whom have imposed travel bans or quarantines on travelers from China, should follow WHO recommendations on reacting proportionately to the threat.

The White House says Trump “expressed confidence in China’s strength and resilience in confronting the challenge” of the outbreak in his conversation with Xi.

Communist Party newspaper Global Times says Xi told Trump China has “full confidence and capability to overcome” the outbreak and that the “long-term positive trend of the Chinese economy remains unchanged.”

___

10:55 a.m.

Japan’s fourth chartered flight has returned to Tokyo from Wuhan, the epicenter of a viral outbreak in central China, carrying 198 Japanese evacuees and their Chinese spouses.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Friday that so far nobody was seen having obvious symptoms of the coronavirus infection. He says they will be all screened at a hospital before being sent to a government facility near Tokyo for quarantine.

At 86, Japan now has the highest number of cases outside mainland China. On Friday, Japan reported 41 more cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship.

___

10:10 a.m.

Art Basel Hong Kong, a major cultural and business event for the city, has been canceled amid the virus outbreak.

The annual art fair, which drew more than 80,000 people last year, had been scheduled to take place from March 19 to 21.

Organizers say “our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected around the world. We remain committed to Hong Kong and look forward to welcoming you to the next edition of Art Basel Hong Kong, which will take place March 25 to March 27, 2021.”

It’s the latest in a range of cultural, academic and sporting events canceled or postponed in China, Hong Kong and elsewhere because of the outbreak. Tourism is also down considerably and internal travel within China off by around 70%.

Hong Kong has reported 22 cases of the virus and has ordered a 14-day quarantine for all travelers entering the city from mainland China starting Saturday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.