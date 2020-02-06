Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Thursday called on the Iowa Democratic Party to conduct a “recanvass” of the results from the Feb. 3 caucuses, adding further uncertainty to what has already been a massively embarrassing debacle for the party.

“Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Mr. Perez said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Mr. Perez has taken significant incoming fire in the wake of the first-in-the-nation caucuses, which were marred by delays in the reporting of the results.

A recanvass would likely entail checking the results the state party has slowly released over the past few days against the results reported at the approximately 1,700 caucus sites around the state.

The difficulties arose in part when local officials reported difficulties with using a new app that was intended to streamline the process of reporting results.

Local Democratic officials then had trouble relaying the results to the state party via phone as a backup.

“The bottom line is we hit a stumbling block on the back end of reporting the data,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price, calling the situation “unacceptable.”

The Iowa Democratic Party didn’t post the first batch of results until late Tuesday afternoon and continued to publish more on Wednesday.

With 97% of precincts reporting, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a razor-thin lead over Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont in “state delegate equivalents,” which are used to determine delegates to the Democratic National Convention, according to results published by the state party.

But Mr. Sanders held a slight lead in the popular vote.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.