LAS VEGAS (AP) - A mattress fire and a sexual assault of a woman in a guest room at a hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip were connected but no immediate arrest was made, police said.

Police Capt. Dori Koren said police had no description of the suspect sought in the incident Wednesday in a sixth-floor room at the Excalibur.

Koren said he didn’t have any information on whether the assault suspect had set the fire to harm the victim.

Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan said at least one sprinkler was activated by the fire which firefighters quickly extinguished.

The assault victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, Koren said.

The Excalibur remained open and there was no evacuation though some areas were closed off Wednesday due to the investigation, Koren said.

