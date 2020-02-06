Attorney General William P. Barr on Thursday warned that if China wins the battle for dominance in the battle for control of the world’s 5G wireless networks, it could be devastating for the United States.

“If China establishes sole dominance over 5G, it will be able to dominate the opportunities arising from a stunning range of emerging technologies that will be dependent on and interwoven with the 5G platform,” Mr. Barr said, estimating the 5G network could generate $23 trillion in economic opportunity by 2025.

China rolled out its 5G networks nationwide on Nov. 1, with three of its state-owned carriers offering plans for service. One week later, Beijing announced the launch of research and development into creating a 6G network.

A 5G network operates at a super-fast data speed that can support a range of technologies such as driverless cars. However, it remains in the early stage with most of the world operating on a 4G network.

“The jump to 5G is a quantum leap,” Mr. Barr said in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Mr. Barr said if the world becomes dependent on Chinese 5G technology, its efforts to steal U.S. intellectual property would be unstoppable. The U.S. would have few weapons to protect itself from economic espionage, he said.

“The power the United States has today to use economic sanctions would pale in comparison to the unprecedented economic leverage we would be surrendering into the hands of China,” he said.

The Trump administration in recent months has been trying to develop alternatives to Chinese tech giant Huawei, which is the leader in 5G technology.

The White House has banned U.S. companies from working Huawei amid allegations it has achieved market dominance through corporate espionage.

“Within the next five years, 5G global territory and application dominance will be determined. The question is whether within this window the United States and its allies can mount sufficient competition to Huawei to retain and capture enough market share to sustain the kind of long-term and robust competitive position necessary to avoid surrendering dominance to China,” he said. “The time is very short.”

