BEIJING — China’s official news agency says President Xi Jinping has urged the U.S. to “respond reasonably” to the virus outbreak in a phone call with President Trump.

China’s foreign ministry has previously complained that the U.S. was flying its citizens out of the worst-hit city of Wuhan but not providing any assistance to China.

More generally, China has said other countries, many of whom have imposed travel bans or quarantines on travelers from China, should follow WHO recommendations on reacting proportionately to the threat.

The White House says Trump “expressed confidence in China’s strength and resilience in confronting the challenge” of the outbreak in his conversation with Xi.

Communist Party newspaper Global Times says Xi told Trump China has “full confidence and capability to overcome” the outbreak and that the “long-term positive trend of the Chinese economy remains unchanged.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.