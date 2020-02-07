SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) - Ttwo teens have been arrested after a man was found fatally shot in Sheboyga, according to policen.

Officers responded to a call about a disturbance and a gunshot Thursday afternoon and found a 23-year-old man dead on the sidewalk.

Witnesses gave police information about a vehicle that left the scene after the shooting.

Soon after an 18-year-old man was arrested on possible homicide charges and a 17-year-old girl was taken into custody on drug-related charges.

The victim has not been identified.

