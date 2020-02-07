MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota took several swipes at her 2020 rivals at over health care, saying at the eighth Democratic presidential debate that the academic debate they’re supposedly having on the issue isn’t “real.”

“I keep listening to this debate, and it’s not real,” Ms. Klobuchar said.

She told Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont that two-thirds of Senate Democrats are not on his “Medicare for All” bill and that it would kick 149 million Americans off their health insurance.

“And let me say what else: Elizabeth wants to do it in two years and Pete, while you have a plan now, you sent out a tweet just a few years ago that said henceforth … indubitably, affirmatively, you are for Medicare for all for the ages,” she said.

That elicited a chuckle from former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who said he’s been consistent on delivering health care to Americans.

“And so I would like to point out that what leadership is about is taking a position, looking at things and sticking with them,” Ms. Klobuchar said, saying she’s in favor of a nonprofit “public option” for health insurance.

After a fifth-place finish in Iowa, Ms. Klobuchar could need a better-than-expected finish in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary to keep her campaign chugging forward.

