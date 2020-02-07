MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Friday mocked Pete Buttigieg for acting like the “cool newcomer” in the Democratic presidential race.

She said the last political newcomer to win was President Trump.

“Look where it got us,” Ms. Klobuchar said in a high-stakes debate ahead of Tuesday’s leadoff primary in the Granite State.

Ms. Klobuchar chided Mr. Buttigieg for bemoaning the boring impeachment trial of Mr. Trump while she and other senators were doing the serious and difficult work in Washington.

“You said it was exhausting to watch and you wanted to turn the channel and watch cartoons,” said Ms. Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat who is trailing badly in the race. “It makes you look like a cool newcomer. I don’t think it is what people want right now. We have a newcomer in the White House and look where it got us.”

Mr. Buttigieg, the openly gay former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, became a target in the debate after narrowly winning the Iowa caucuses, edging out Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

