CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago convenience store clerk was seriously wounded and two robbery suspects hurt Friday afternoon in an exchange of gunfire on the city’s South Side, police said.

The suspects were among four people who walked in the store and took cash from a register by force. The clerk drew his gun and shot two of the suspects, who returned fire and shot the clerk in the chest, according to investigators.

The clerk was listed in critical condition at a hospital. The suspects were considered to be in stable condition, police said.

All four suspects were arrested, authorities said, and a weapon was recovered.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.