The federal appeals court in Washington ruled Friday Democratic lawmakers alleging President Trump violated the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause do not have the standing to sue.

The circuit court sent the case back to the district court judge with instructions to dismiss.

The litigation arose in 2017 when Democratic lawmakers filed suit, arguing Mr. Trump had a financial interest in his business holdings that benefit from foreign governments. They said the president is profiting from foreign states, claiming Congress must vote to accept any emoluments the president might receive from a foreign entity.

But the three-judge panel for the District of Columbia’s federal appeals court said the lawmakers did not suffer an injury sufficient enough to sue the president, noting 29 senators and 186 members of the House are the listed plaintiffs — not a majority of lawmakers from either body of Congress.

The court reasoned the minority number of lawmakers is “therefore, powerless to approve or deny the President’s acceptance of foreign emoluments.”

“For standing, the Members’ inability to act determinatively is important … and, conversely, the size of their cohort is not — so long as it is too small to act. That is, we assess this complaint — filed by 215 Members — no differently from our assessment of a complaint filed by a single Member,” the court wrote in its 12-page opinion.

Judge Karen L. Henderson, a Bush appointee, Judge David S. Tatel, a Clinton appointee, and Judge Thomas B. Griffith, a Bush appointee, all participated in the ruling.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.