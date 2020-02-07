MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden helped kick off the eighth Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 cycle by dialing down expectations in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

“This is a long race. I took a hit in Iowa, and I’ll probably take a hit here,” Mr. Biden said, pointing out that Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont won by about 20 points in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary contest in New Hampshire.

“Usually it’s the neighboring senators that do well,” he said, which also applies to Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

“I’ve always viewed the first four encounters — two primaries and two caucuses — as the starting point,” Mr. Biden said.

In a subdued tone, Mr. Biden delivered his critique of the two front-runners in the New Hampshire race, Mr. Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

He said Mr. Sanders had labeled himself a socialist and would make himself and the entire Democratic ticket vulnerable to President Trump’s attacks.

In hushed tones, Mr. Biden said voters would be leery of someone whose experience in office was limited to leading a relatively small city in Indiana.

It was the same attack Mr. Biden has been delivering with more gusto at campaign stops in New Hampshire.

After spending much of the race as a front-runner in national polling, Mr. Biden is trying to rebound after a lackluster fourth-place finish in Iowa earlier this week.

Seven candidates faced off on the stage at Saint Anselm College for the eighth Democratic presidential debate on Friday.

Despite Mr. Biden’s putting stock in the first four contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, he’s under pressure amid signs that his South Carolina “firewall” is looking shaky.

