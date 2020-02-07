KAYENTA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities on the Navajo Nation are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in northern Arizona.

The Navajo Division of Public Safety said Navajo Police received a call Wednesday afternoon about a man being shot in Kayenta.

Officers responded to an area north of Vendor Village and located a victim. He was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) south of Kayenta without incident.

Neither the victim nor the suspect’s names have been released.

Both Navajo law enforcement and the FBI are investigating.

