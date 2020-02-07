Peter Strzok, the former FBI agent who was kicked off special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe for anti-Trump texts, vowed late Thursday night that he will respond to the president’s “attacks” on him.

“I will have a great deal more to say about the president’s attacks on those with responsibility for holding him accountable. America deserves better,” Mr. Strzok wrote in a tweet.

It was a rare message from Mr. Strzok, whose last tweet was from August when he thanked supporters and announced his wrongful termination lawsuit against the FBI.

The tweet was sent hours after President Trump mocked him during an impeachment victory celebration at the White House. Mr. Trump called the ex-agent and his mistress, former FBI attorney Lisa Page, “lowlifes” and referred to them as “the FBI lovers.”

“I can tell you, in my opinion, these are the crookedest, most dishonest, dirtiest people I’ve ever seen,” Mr. Trump said. “They said, this is Strzok, ‘God, Hillary should win 100 million to one.’ This is about me. This is an agent from the FBI. Look how they let her off. Thirty-three thousand emails deleted. Nothing happens to her. Nothing happens. It’s unbelievable.”

Mr. Strzok’s tweet was accompanied by a statement from his attorney Aitan Goelman, who called Mr. Trump’s comments threats against “public servants tasked with investigating or testifying about his serial misconduct.”

Calling Mr. Strzok a “patriotic career counterintelligence agent,” Mr. Goelman said the president’s statements Thursday were “another unhinged attack.”

Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page were both part of the FBI’s Russia probe and the Hillary Clinton email investigation. After the anti-Trump texts between the lovers were disclosed, Republicans quickly alleged they were part of a deep-state plot to undermine the Trump administration.

Ultimately, the FBI fired Mr. Strzok, and he filed a wrongful termination suit against the bureau last year. Ms. Page is suing the Justice Department and FBI, saying releasing the text messages violated her privacy.

