A play based on the anti-Trump text messages between former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page will be performed at the Conservative Political Action Conference later this month, the play’s creators announced Friday.

The play “FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers” is a verbatim reading of the text messages the pair exchanged as well the pair’s answers to questions in private congressional hearings.

The version to be performed at CPAC will include brand new material revealed in the December report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, the show’s producers said.

The play will be performed on the CPAC main stage on February 27, during the conservative advocacy group’s annual conference at National Harbor, Maryland, the show’s creators said in a post on their website.

Actor Dean Cain, best known for playing Clark Kent/Superman on the television series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” will play Mr. Strzok. Kristy Swanson, who became famous for playing the titular role in the film, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” will star as Ms. Page.

Politico called the play “Hamilton for the MAGA crowd” and Vice-News said it is “DC’s most dangerous play.”

The show’s creators are looking to raise to $54,000 to produce the play at CPAC. As of Friday morning, they’ve raised $2,305, according to the show’s website.

“This is a huge opportunity to bring even more people the truth about Russia Collusion,” the producers said in a message on their website.

“The left had dominated art for too long,” the message continued. “They’ve had control over music, movies and theater.”

It is reportedly the first time CPAC will stage a play in its 50 year history.

A spokesperson for CPAC did not respond to requests for comments.

The play debuted last June at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington. It had been scheduled to debut at a different stage, but the theater backed out of the project saying it received “violent” threats.

Mr. Page and Ms. Strzok were both part of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Ms. Page left the Mueller probe on her own, while Mr. Strzok was removed after the Justice Department released a trove of anti-Trump text messages between the two, who were having an extramarital affair.

President Trump has repeatedly mocked the pair at rallies and speeches as well as Tweets. He took shots at the lovebirds during a Thursday celebration of his impeachment victory in the U.S. Senate.

Republicans have said the texts prove the investigation into the Trump campaign was politically motivated.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.