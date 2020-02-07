LAS VEGAS (AP) - Investigators found no sexual assault connected with a mattress fire in a hotel room at the Excalibur hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip, but an arson probe is continuing, police said Friday.

No suspect was named in a police statement that re-characterized the Wednesday incident that a fire official said triggered sprinklers that helped firefighters douse flames in a sixth-floor room of the 26-story hotel.

The hotel remained open and there was no evacuation, although police said some areas were closed during the investigation.

Police later said a woman was treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries believed to have been related to a sexual assault.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.