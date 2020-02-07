Sen. Ted Cruz led fellow Republicans this week in a letter demanding Twitter cut business with Iran, saying that as an American entity it could face sanctions for allowing the ayatollah and the regime’s other political leaders to hold accounts — while censoring American political speech.

The Texas Republican, joined by Sens. Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton and Marsha Blackburn, said Twitter is violating President Trump’s sanctions on Iran by doing business with Iran.

Those sanctions not only prohibit goods and services, but also ban providing technological support. Mr. Cruz said providing an internet platform to Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is a violation.

The senators pointed out that Twitter has “verified” Mr. Zarif’s account.

“A Twitter account is a service,” they said in their letter. “We therefore call on you to comply with those sanctions by ceasing the provision of services to Khamenei, Zarif and any other designated Iranian entity.”

They made the point that Twitter has said it will ban political ads from its platform, but is giving the repressive Iranian regime access.

“The ayatollah enjoys zero protection from the United States Bill of Rights,” the senators said in the letter, released Friday.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The senators pointedly said they had sent copies of their letter to Mr. Trump, the Treasury and Justice Departments and the U.S. attorney in the Northern District of California, where Twitter has its headquarters.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.