President Trump said Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “broke the law” when she ripped up a copy of his State of the Union address moments after he delivered the speech.

“I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech,” the president told reporters. “First of all, it’s an official document. You’re not allowed. It’s illegal what she did. She broke the law.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, has filed an ethics complaint against Mrs. Pelosi for her action, saying she “destroyed official records.”

“The law does not allow the speaker of the House to destroy the records of the House and the rules of the House do not permit some little temper tantrum just because you don’t like what the president of the United States says,” Mr. Gaetz told Laura Ingraham of Fox News.

Mrs. Pelosi said the president “shredded the truth” in his speech and she responded in kind.

“I shredded his state-of-mind address,” she said.

