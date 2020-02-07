President Trump said Friday he won’t allow Iowa and New Hampshire to lose their first-in-the-nation presidential caucus and primary status as long as he’s in office, despite the mess in Iowa’s Democratic caucus this week.

“Iowa and New Hampshire will not be moved from the Primary Schedule as long as I am President. Great tradition!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, thanked Mr. Trump on Twitter “for sticking w Iowans.”

The president wants to win both states in November. There has been intense speculation that Iowa will lose its status as the first caucus state due to the chaotic Democratic primary, in which party officials still haven’t announced official results from Monday’s caucus after glitches and errors in their reporting system.

The state parties, not the federal government, run their respective causes or primaries. As head of the Republican Party, Mr. Trump would have influence over the GOP Iowa caucus in 2024, but would have no role in the state’s Democratic Party caucus.

