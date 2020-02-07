WINNERS

— Mitt Romney. He gets cheers from a crowd that once accused him of causing cancer.

— Hunter Biden. You’ll have to go through Pete Buttigieg to get to him.

— The late Qasem Soleimani. He’d be alive if 2020 Dems had their way.

— Cartoons. Amy Klobuchar elevated them to political weapons.

LOSERS

— Tom Steyer. Human bobblehead.

— Joseph R. Biden’s voters in New Hampshire. He just wrote off the state.

— Cool Kids. Amy Klobuchar accused Pete Buttigieg of being a “cool newcomer,” but we all know what she meant.

